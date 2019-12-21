Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll has opened up on how much he didn’t really want to complete his transfer to Liverpool back in 2011.

The tall centre-forward had enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign for Newcastle and that was enough to earn him a big move to Anfield that January.

However, it proved a bad move for all involved, with the Reds no doubt paying too much for Carroll, who struggled to ever really hit form in his time on Merseyside.

In truth, Carroll’s career has largely gone downhill since then, with the 30-year-old now back at Newcastle after a spell at West Ham, with injuries plaguing his Premier League career.

Looking back, it seems he really wasn’t in the right frame of mind for the move to Liverpool, as he says he was injured when the deal was taking place and he hoped he’d just fail the medical.

This is a pretty sad read and even LFC fans frustrated with what they saw from Carroll during his time with the club will surely feel some sympathy for him here.

“Do you know what,” he told the Daily Mail. “I was injured at the time, and all I’m thinking is, ‘Please, just fail the medical’.”

“The minute I got on that helicopter I wanted to come back. I knew it had to happen. Whatever age, I needed to walk back on that pitch and play for Newcastle again.

“I remember leaving here (Newcastle’s training ground) in Kevin Nolan’s car because loads of people were outside. We went to his house and watched it on TV.

“I was like, ‘I’m not going’. I’d just bought a house, and a cat the day before!

“But then I was told, ‘You’re going’, and that was that.”