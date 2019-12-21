Menu

“Huge respect” – These Arsenal fans find one positive from drab 0-0 draw with Everton

Arsenal fans did not have a huge amount to cheer about today as their side put in a pretty poor display in a generally dull 0-0 draw away to Everton.

Still, a number of Gooners seem pleased with what they saw from youngster Bukayo Saka, who was given a somewhat surprise start in a new position – left-back.

Saka has played a few times this season but has mostly been used further forward as a winger or wide-forward, but it may be that he has a future in defence.

Former Arsenal star Ashley Cole notably started his career as an attacking player in the club’s youth teams, before going on to become one of the finest full-backs English football has ever produced.

So it could be that Saka is heading towards a similar career path after a truly impressive display in difficult circumstances at Goodison Park today.

Caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg trusted a number of youngsters by naming a youthful XI against Everton, and in truth it didn’t really work out.

Saka at left-back, however, could prove a masterstroke while Kieran Tierney is out injured, and these fans certainly liked what they saw…

