Menu

“Disasterclass”, “Out of his depth” – Arsenal ace slammed for poor Everton performance by these frustrated fans

Arsenal FC Everton FC
Posted by

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe is not having the best of times on the pitch today as he makes his first Premier League start for the club.

The 19-year-old has long looked an exciting prospect coming through at the Emirates Stadium, but he’s not responded too well to being thrown in at the deep end today.

MORE: Arsenal ace Xhaka linked with January exit, journalist claims offer has been made

In fairness, it’s been a scrappy game in general, with neither Arsenal or Everton clicking into gear in what has been a poor first half to watch.

Still, many Gooners on Twitter are now slamming Smith Rowe and singling him out as someone they’d like to see caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg take off at half time.

It remains to be seen what the Swede will decide, but he has options on the bench and could do well to change something at the break as this current set-up clearly isn’t working.

More Stories / Latest News

Smith Rowe may well be a top player for the Gunners one day, but at the moment it might be best to ease him in more slowly and take him off for the good of the team and himself right now.

Here’s some fan reaction to the teenager’s below-par display…

More Stories Emile Smith Rowe