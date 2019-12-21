Arsenal play their last match under Freddie Ljungberg against Everton today and the Swede has made a few changes.

Teenager Emile-Smith Rowe gets his first Premier League start for the Gunners which sees Mesut Ozil being dropped and he isn’t even in the squad. Reiss Nelson starts on the right-wing while Nicolas Pepe is on the bench. Gabriel Martinelli retains his place in the starting lineup so does Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang while Alexandre Lacazette finds no start today.

Five changes from #ARSMCI… Sokratis, Kolasinac, Guendouzi, Pepe, Ozil

David Luiz, Saka, Xhaka, Nelson, Smith Rowe

In midfield, Lucas Torreira starts and Granit Xhaka will partner him instead of Matteo Guendouzi who has been benched.

Bukayo Saka starts today but as a left-back while David Luiz comes in ahead of Sokratis Papastathopoulos. As usual, Bernd Leno will be starting on goal.

Arsenal are currently tenth in the Premier League table and need this win against Everton in order to narrow the gap between themselves and the top four. Ljungberg will also be keen on finishing his short spell with the Gunners on a high.