Arsenal name youngest XI in over eight years against Everton

Arsenal caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg takes charge of the Gunners for the last time today before Mikel Arteta takes over.

The Spaniard was announced as the permanent successor to Unai Emery on Friday, and will be watching today’s Premier League game from the stands at Goodison Park.

Arsenal are away to Everton this afternoon and a tricky fixture now looks even more challenging due to the youthful line up Ljungberg has decided to sign off with.

According to Squawka, this team today is Arsenal’s youngest since the final day of the 2010/11 season, so over eight years ago…

Freddie Ljungberg signs off as Arsenal manager with the club's youngest Premier League XI since the final day of the 2010/11 season. Young Guns. pic.twitter.com/Sjf5DP6QGI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 21, 2019

There’s no room for big names or experienced figures like Mesut Ozil, Nicolas Pepe or Alexandre Lacazette, with Reiss Nelson getting a rare start, Emile Smith Rowe getting his first Premier League start, and exciting Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli continuing to earn the faith of Ljungberg.

It’s certainly admirable that Ljungberg is prepared to risk youngsters like this and give them the chance to develop, but it remains to be seen if this decision to field quite so many will end up backfiring.