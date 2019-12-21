Video: Arturo Vidal powers home second goal for Barcelona vs Alaves

Arturo Vidal has made it 2-0 to Barcelona against Alaves today with a thumping finish after a flowing team move.

Watch below as the Chile international powers the ball home from the right-hand side, showing that he’s still very much got it despite not always being a key player since his move to the Nou Camp last season.

GOAL!!

Barcelona 2-0 Alaves Vidal gives Barca a two-goal lead ?#BarcaAlaves Follow @Livestream_102 for live football ?? pic.twitter.com/YNEjuj3dRj — Sport Centre (@Livestream_10) December 21, 2019

ESPN recently reported on Vidal’s future at Barca being uncertain, but quality moments like this surely show he’s still got something to offer Ernesto Valverde’s side.

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring for Barcelona earlier in this game and Vidal’s strike now surely has the Catalan giants on their way to a fairly straightforward three points.