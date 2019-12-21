‘Flamengo don’t stand a chance’ – These Liverpool fans love lineup for Club World Cup final

Jurgen Klopp has made four changes to the Liverpool side that got the better of Mexican giants Monterrey during midweek, as he names his side for the Reds’ Club World Cup final vs Flamengo.

Virgil van Dijk is back at the heart of Liverpool’s defence, Jordan Henderson has moved back into central midfield after deputising for the Dutchman.

Boyhood Liverpool fan Trent Alexander-Arnold starts at right-back in the place of James Milner.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita retain their places in midfield and Klopp has decided to go all out with his attack by recalling Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to partner Mohamed Salah.

Here’s how the Reds will line-up against the Brazilian outfit:

? #ClubWC final team news ? How we line-up this evening ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 21, 2019

Take a look at some reaction to Klopp’s teamsheet from some Liverpool fans:

Flamengo don’t stand a chance — Stephen Harris (@stephen_6times) December 21, 2019

WHAT A TEAMMMMMMMMM — Alex? (@lfcalexx) December 21, 2019

WHAT A LINEUP??? — ?? (@LKyL8) December 21, 2019

WHAT A TEAM LET’S GO — Will (@lfcwiII) December 21, 2019

that lineup ??? — GCIIMessi (@GCIIMessi) December 21, 2019

WHAT A LINEUP OMGGGGGGG — Ali (@alissxnnn) December 21, 2019

OH MY GOD WHAT A TEAM LETS GOOOO — Archie (@TheFirminoRoIe) December 21, 2019

Love that team — Star Boy (@SirLeonP) December 21, 2019

Klopp has named the best side that he possibly can this evening, the Reds are taking no shortcuts as they aim to lift the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time in their history.

Today’s clash will be even more special for Brazilian stars Alisson and Firmino, we can only imagine what today’s match means to them and their families as they prepare to take on one of their homeland’s biggest clubs on the primetime stage.