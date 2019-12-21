Its second versus sixth in the Championship as Fulham and Leeds Utd face each other at Craven Cottage this afternoon – this one kicks off at 15:00GMT.

There is plenty at stake with both sides eyeing a Premier League promotion place. Who will come out on top?

What Time does Fulham v Leeds Utd kickoff?

The match kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday 21st December 2019

Where is Fulham vs Leeds being played?

The match is being played at Craven Cottage, Fulham, England

Who are you backing? Fulham or Leeds?

Less than a month ago Fulham vs. Leeds would have been a promotion six pointer, but after three straight defeats Scott Parker’s side sit sixth and twelve points off Leeds in second.

The Cottagers have endured a tough few weeks in the league and any hopes of a top two finish look long gone.

That said, they’re still in the playoffs and a win over high flying Leeds would be a huge statement of intent. While a defeat is likely to see them drop out of the top six with just three points separating 3rd and 10th.

Unbeaten in 11 and 10 points clear of Preston in 3rd Leeds look nailed on to be playing Premier League football next season. Defensively they’re solid. No team has conceded fewer goals in the Championship this season and going forward they’ve been bagging for fun.

Caughtoffside spokesman Lewis Jones commented:

It’s not all perfect though, Bielsa’s side squandered a three goal lead at home to ten man Cardiff last weekend meaning they’re now two points off leaders West Brom.

Cue the “wheels are falling off” jibes.

Bielsa will be keen his side don’t suffer a festive wobble and fall further behind the Baggies and in the process allow the chasing pack to make up ground.

Leeds have averaged over 2.5 goals in their last four outings and they’re 3/1 to score three or more goals at Craven Cottage. Which doesn’t look a bad price considering Fulham have failed to keep a clean sheet in five of their last six games. United’s success this season has been built on a solid defence.

They’ve kept the most clean sheets in the league and are 14/5 to win to nil on the road.

Fulham desperately need a win. The pressure is already on Scott Parker and another defeat could spell the end of his short tenure. But when you’ve got someone like Aleksandra Mitrovic in your side you’ve always got a chance of nicking a win, even when you don’t play well.

The league’s top scorer is 11/2 to open the scoring.

The hosts are as big as 12/5 to bag all three points, the draw is 14/5 and Leeds are evens to get back to winning ways. That’s value.

