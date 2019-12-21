Video: Gabriel Jesus scores for Man City following brilliant Kevin De Bruyne assist

Gabriel Jesus has tapped in at the far post to make it 3-1 to Manchester City against Leicester City in this evening’s Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Watch the goal video below as Jesus is able to apply the simple finish after great play by Belgian maestro Kevin De Bruyne.

?| City's 3rd Goal of the Match! An Excellent assist from KDB to Jesus, who taps it in! (3-1) [@SkySportsPL] pic.twitter.com/iLsQYrrzIt — City Chief (@City_Chief) December 21, 2019

GOAL!!!

Man City 3-1 Leicester Gabriel Jesus pokes in Kevin De Bruyne's cross from the right to give Man City a two-goal cushion ??? Follow @Livestream_102 for live football updates ??#MCILEI

pic.twitter.com/hb8gBjZcOP — Sport Centre (@SportCentre11) December 21, 2019

De Bruyne does brilliantly to dance his way into the penalty area before then getting a perfect cross into the box for Jesus to tap home.

City went behind to Jamie Vardy’s goal earlier in the game but have come from behind and now look on course for an important three points.