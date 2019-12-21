Video: Ilkay Gundogan puts Manchester City 2-1 up vs Leicester City with well-taken penalty

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has put his side in front for the first time in today’s Premier League clash with Leicester City.

Watch below as the Germany international puts away a well-taken penalty to make it 2-1, with City having initially gone a goal down to Foxes striker Jamie Vardy.

Gundogan Man City vs Leicester goal new 2-1

Man City 2-1 Leicester ?? Ilkay Gundogan converts the penalty after Raheem Sterling had been brought down in the box by Ricardo ??



It’s not been the best season for City so far, so they’ll be desperate to pick up three points against Leicester today.

As well as needing results to try to claw back Liverpool in the title race, MCFC could also do with closing the gap on Leicester in second place in the Premier League table.