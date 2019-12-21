Danny Mills is of the opinion that Christian Eriksen would be a fine addition to Manchester United’s squad.

The Danish international has been a key player for Tottenham since joining them from Ajax in 2013. With 68 goals and 89 assists in 296 appearances across all competitions, Eriksen will certainly go down as a Spurs legend.

The 27-year-old’s current contract expires next summer and he is yet to sign a new one. Manchester United has been a club which has been linked to Eriksen for a while by the Daily Mirror.

Mills is of the opinion that the Red Devils should try to sign the Danish international as he would be a good addition to their squad. Speaking to Football Insider, the former England international said: “Again if Mourinho doesn’t want him, he won’t be overly bothered, simple as that. We’ve seen that before if you’re not wanted, you’re not wanted, you can’t pick and choose whether a player goes after that.

“But I think he’d be a great fit for Man United if you get back to his top-quality. He’s tip-top quality, we know that, is his heart still set on Madrid rather than Manchester, that might be the only issue.”

Eriksen would certainly be a good addition to Manchester United’s squad. However, until and unless Paul Pogba departs, there may not be any need to sign the Dane.

With the January transfer window coming up, it’ll be interesting to see whether Eriksen will stay at Spurs or will leave.