Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that winning the Club World Cup would be like landing on the moon.

The Reds play the final of the FIFA Club World Cup against Flamengo today after beating Monterrey 2-1 in the semis. This is the second time Liverpool will play in the final of the competition, having done so previously in 2005. Back then the Reds lost 1-0 to another Brazilian side, Sao Paulo but this time, they are heavy favourites to win and will be hoping to lift the trophy in Doha today.

Speaking ahead of the final Klopp likened winning the Club World Cup to landing on the moon. As quoted by Goal.cm, the Liverpool manager said: “I don’t know how you approach something that has never been done before – it is like landing on the moon.”

Liverpool will undoubtedly have a very strong team on the pitch who will be eager to avenge the defeat in 2005. However, Flamengo shouldn’t be underestimated as they have some pretty good players as well.

Following today’s match, Liverpool next take on Leicester City on Boxing Day.