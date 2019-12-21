Menu

Video: Jamie Vardy torments Manchester City again with quality goal at the Etihad Stadium

Leicester City FC Manchester City
Jamie Vardy scored a fine opening goal against Manchester City this afternoon as the Leicester City striker enjoys himself against Pep Guardiola’s side again.

The former England international has a superb record against City and did well to use his pace and clinical finishing to make it 1-0 to the Foxes at the Etihad Stadium.

The home side have since levelled things up through Riyad Mahrez, but Vardy’s had a good game and seems sure to continue to be a threat in this evening’s Premier League clash.

City urgently need a win in this game to help them keep up with this impressive Leicester side, who currently sit in second place in the Premier League table.

