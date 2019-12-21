Bordeaux have reportedly joined the race to sign Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

The 33-year-old has been anything but a regular under Frank Lampard this season. Giroud has made only seven appearances for Chelsea in 2019/20 with Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi being preferred.

A report from football.london claimed that Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid were both interested in signing the French international. Now, Bordeaux have also entered the race to sign Giroud according to Goal.com. The report also claims that Giroud is eager to join Inter Milan.

Currently valued at €9 million as per Transfermarkt, the 33-year-old striker’s current contract with Chelsea expires next summer and given his lack of game time, it seems very unlikely that he will extend it.

Despite appearing sporadically for the Blues this season, Giroud has been a regular for the France national team, scoring four goals during the international breaks so far.

Bordeaux are currently seventh in the Ligue 1 table and the addition of an experienced striker like the French international would help them qualify for European competition next season. Besides, Giroud would undoubtedly be a regular starter under Paulo Sousa.

