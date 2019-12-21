Menu

Video: Liverpool denied free-kick following referee disasterclass vs Flamengo

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have been the victims of some truly awful refereeing tonight in the Club World Cup final.

Watch below as the Reds thought they’d been given a penalty in stoppage time after Sadio Mane was hacked down.

In fairness, the Senegal international did appear to be fouled outside the box, so a penalty would’ve been harsh on Flamengo.

More Stories / Latest News

However, the referee ended up looking at VAR and deciding to just reverse the whole decision altogether.

Surely a free-kick and possibly a red card for the last man who brought Mane down would have been the obvious call here?

Liverpool can quite justifiably feel furious at this disasterclass from the ref tonight.

More Stories Sadio Mane