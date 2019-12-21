Menu

Video: These Liverpool fans love the ‘Henderson shuffle’ as Reds captain lifts Club World Cup

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson certainly knows how to lift a trophy.

The England international has got his hands on three in 2019 – the Champions League, the Super Cup, and now the Club World Cup after Saturday night’s 1-0 win over Flamengo in Doha.

Each time he’s led the trophy celebrations with his team-mates, Henderson has done a little ‘shuffle’ before raising the cup, and it’s fair to say it’s going down well among LFC fans on Twitter.

Here’s some of the reaction to the latest edition of the ‘Henderson shuffle’ as Liverpool get their hands on more silverware…

