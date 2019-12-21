Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson certainly knows how to lift a trophy.

The England international has got his hands on three in 2019 – the Champions League, the Super Cup, and now the Club World Cup after Saturday night’s 1-0 win over Flamengo in Doha.

Champions of the World ?? pic.twitter.com/jLM4mbDJX2 — MT (@MT_Futbol) December 21, 2019

Pictures courtesy of the BBC

Each time he’s led the trophy celebrations with his team-mates, Henderson has done a little ‘shuffle’ before raising the cup, and it’s fair to say it’s going down well among LFC fans on Twitter.

Here’s some of the reaction to the latest edition of the ‘Henderson shuffle’ as Liverpool get their hands on more silverware…

You can't watch this without grinning like a psychopath. This Henderson shuffle is something I can get very used to. https://t.co/YGtat3cZN7 — An – WORLD CHAMPIONS?? (@RoyalANfield) December 21, 2019

HENDERSON DID THE ICONIC TROPHY SHUFFLE. TEARS IN MY EYES. — Samue (@SamueILFC) December 21, 2019

Jordan Brian Henderson with his little shuffle before the trophy lift, you love to see it — Ben Webb (@lfcbenwebb) December 21, 2019

Captain Jordan Henderson. My MOTM. 2019 Champions League Winner

2019 Super Cup Winner

2019 Club World Cup Winner The man loves a good celebration shuffle. — Jim (@Jimmymcdinholfc) December 21, 2019

i truly love jordan brian henderson with my entire heart. our captain. our siganture hendo shuffle. #LFC #ClubWC #YNWA — dreaaaa | let’s talk about six, baby ? (@drdrea_x) December 21, 2019