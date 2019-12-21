Menu

Video: Romelu Lukaku shows class by handing penalty to Inter Milan youngster to score on his full debut

Inter Milan
Posted by

Romelu Lukaku has shown his class with a gesture towards Inter Milan youngster Sebastiano Esposito tonight.

Watch below as the 17-year-old, making his full debut for Antonio Conte’s side, steps up and puts away a penalty kick against Genoa.

Lukaku, however, was originally intended to take the spot kick, but allowed Esposito to have it and mark his full debut with a goal.

The Belgian had a fine game and scored an absolute belter at the San Siro, but it’s little moments like this that so often really make football the beautiful game.

More Stories Romelu Lukaku Sebastiano Esposito