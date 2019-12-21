Real Madrid president Florentino Perez may well have given Manchester United a significant boost in their rumoured pursuit of the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

According to Don Balon, although Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wants the signing of Sancho, Perez himself is not keen to make the deal a priority.

This dispute could surely benefit Man Utd, who have been linked several times with Sancho recently after the England international’s remarkable rise during his time in the Bundesliga.

The Daily Mirror recently linked the talented 19-year-old with United in a move that could cost as much as £120million, while another Don Balon report claimed a move to Old Trafford was the player’s preference.

If Real do not end up pursuing Sancho, that surely makes it easier for MUFC to get this transfer done, and that’ll be music to the ears of the club’s fans.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks in need of more quality in his attack at the moment after an unconvincing start to the season.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have not been consistent enough in their United careers, while there’s been a lot of pressure on summer signing Daniel James to replace Alexis Sanchez since his exit on loan to Inter Milan.

Sancho’s skill, pace and direct play makes him look an ideal fit for Solskjaer’s style of play, so, from a United point of view, the less competition for his signature, the better.