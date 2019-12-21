Manchester United squad expect two new signings in January transfer window

According to Goal, Manchester United’s squad are expecting the club to sign two new players in the January transfer window.

Goal add that the Red Devils are being heavily linked with moves for the likes of James Maddison, Erling Haaland, Christian Eriksen and Jadon Sancho.

News of United’s reported plans to sign two players next month come after the Red Devils missed out on the signing of Red Bull Salzburg star Takumi Minamino to rivals Liverpool.

Goal claim that the Manchester outfit had been tracking the versatile attacker ahead of the January transfer window, but they were unaware of the ace’s bargain £7.25m release clause which Liverpool made the most of.

The Red Devils are 8th in the Premier League and they will face relegation candidates Watford tomorrow afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s side will finish the year with clashes against Newcastle and Burnley.

At times this season, the Red Devils have lacked creativity in midfield – perhaps the signing of a creative playmaker could improve the team’s fortunes.

United currently only have Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood as forward options, it could be wise for the Premier League giants to sign a more traditional striker to give themselves a different dimension going forward.