Video: Kylian Mbappe chips in lovely goal for PSG vs Amiens

Kylian Mbappe has scored a delightful goal for Paris Saint-Germain in their game against Amiens this evening.

Watch below as the young Frenchman gives PSG the lead at the Parc des Princes after a devastating counter-attack that puts him one against one with the opposition goalkeeper.

Mbappe’s finish is then perfect as he dinks it over his opponent and into the back of the net with all the quality we’ve come to expect from the 21-year-old.

Mbappe truly is a joy to watch when he plays like this and it’s increasingly obvious why he’s tipped to be the stand-out star of world football for the next decade or more.