Everton have announced that Carlo Ancelotti will be their new manager and his game in-charge of the Toffees will be against Burnley on Boxing Day.

A statement from Everton’s official website confirmed the 60-year-old’s appointment. One of the most successful managers in the sport, Ancelotti will be taking charge of his second Premier League club, having previously been Chelsea’s head coach. The Italian’s appointment comes less than two weeks following his sacking from Napoli.

Ancelotti has confirmed that Duncan Ferguson will be part of his backroom team. Speaking to Everton’s official website, the former AC Milan and Real Madrid manager said: “This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base. There is a clear vision from the Owner and the Board to deliver success and trophies. That is something that appeals to me as a manager and I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the Club to help make that vision a reality.

“I have seen from the performances in the last two weeks that the players are capable of so much. The work Duncan has done is a great credit to him. Strong organisation, strong discipline and the right motivation are some of the key ingredients in football and I’m pleased that he will be part of my backroom team moving forward.”

Ancelotti is the first Italian to be in charge of Everton and his appointment justifies the ambition of the Toffees. The 60-year-old will be watching today’s match against Arsenal as a spectator and will be on the touchline during their match against Burnley on Boxing Day.