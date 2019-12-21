Real Madrid have reportedly communicated their transfer plans to Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba ahead of January.

The Spanish giants seem unwilling to splash the cash required to sign Pogba in the middle of the season, so have informed him, via his agent Mino Raiola, that they are not currently planning a winter move for him, according to Marca.

This could be good news for the Red Devils, even if Pogba’s form in his time at Old Trafford hasn’t always really been good enough.

The France international remains a world class talent on his day, and he’d be a tough player to replace without spending a fortune this January.

Given United already have a number of other problems to contend with in their squad, they could probably do without making major changes to their midfield half way through this campaign.

It remains to be seen, however, if this changes anything regarding Pogba’s long-term Man Utd future.

It’s hard to imagine the 26-year-old will ever really deliver his best form for the club if he’s still been unable to settle in after this long.

It also seems like injury problems are starting to become more of an issue for Pogba, who has sat out most of this season so far.