Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has admitted that he’s ‘sorry’ that the Manchester United star’s potential move to Real Madrid this summer never came to fruition.

Raiola, who represents some of the highest-profile players in world football, confirmed that the La Liga giants attempted to sign Pogba this summer but that the World Cup winner wasn’t keen on pushing for an exit and going against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wishes.

Raiola even claims that Pogba ‘cannot get angry’ at Solskjaer because he respects the Norwegian for always treating him well when he was a youngster coming through the ranks with the Red Devils.

According to a recent report from Marca, Real Madrid have informed Raiola that they aren’t willing to make a move for the midfielder in the January transfer window.

Here’s what Raiola had to say on his client’s potential exit from United this summer in an interview with the Telegraph:

“Okay there was big interest from Real Madrid and Manchester didn’t let him go. We didn’t make a fuss about it and he didn’t make a fuss about it because I work in accordance with the player.”

“You know other players can bring things to extreme but Paul doesn’t like that. So you work differently.”

“There was an interest from Real Madrid but they (United) didn’t let him go and I’m sorry because I think that Paul being French then (Zinedine) Zidane is an important factor in French football history.”

Pogba has been sidelined since the end of September, with his last outing for the Red Devils coming in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

The 26-year-old has largely struggled to prove himself as one of the world’s best midfielders since securing a marquee return to Old Trafford and it will be interesting to see if he can ever hit the heights that fans expect on a consistent basis.

The chance to work under Zinedine Zidane is certainly one of the most attractive prospects in football for French players, so the fact that Pogba didn’t push for a move speaks volumes of his admiration for Solskjaer.