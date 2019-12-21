Some Arsenal fans sing ‘Arsenal Fan TV get out of our club’ during Everton clash

According to the Evening Standard’s Simon Collings, some of Arsenal’s away fans at Goodison Park were heard singing “Arsenal Fan TV get out of our club”.

AFTV – which was formerly known as Arsenal Fan TV, is one of the most popular fan channels in the world, the independent outlet boasts 1.12 million subscribers on YouTube.

AFTV capture the thoughts of supporters after games, and some of the post-match comments from some fans have sparked controversy in the past.

Arsenal away fans singing: "Arsenal Fan TV get out of our club." — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) December 21, 2019

The Athletic reported last month that the Gunners were becoming concerned with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s relationship with the channel.

One of the channel’s most popular contributors, Troopz, was forced to defend himself after the report’s claims.

Whilst some Arsenal fans may think that the rest of the fanbase need to stop following AFTV in a bid to remove the negative cloud that appears to surround the squad and club – this could prove to be a poor decision.

The Gunners have been in a slump for several years now and it’s clear that AFTV has held some of the side’s lesser performers to account for their disappointing displays.

Shouldn’t the fans of the club be free to voice their concerns regarding the team, is this Arsenal squad really capable of moving forward if they can’t even handle being held accountable by their own supporters?