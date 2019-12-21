Video: Steven Gerrard EXPLODES with rage after horror challenge on Borna Barisic

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard absolutely exploded with rage after a rash Hibs challenge on Borna Barisic.
Watch the video below as the Liverpool legend shows the kind of passion that made him such a hit during his playing days at Anfield.
I fucking love Gerrard ???? pic.twitter.com/RCIH4b492y
— ?? WATP.com ?? (@WATP_com) December 20, 2019
Gerrard has done some fine work as Rangers manager, and clearly won’t take any s**t when it comes to protecting his players.
Fans loved his reaction here, as he seemed pretty justified in venting his frustration at the match officials.