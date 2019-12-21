British rapper Stormzy has sent a message of support to Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

The 26-year-old is a big Red Devils fan and has made it clear he loves Rashford and believes the young forward doesn’t always get enough credit.

Love you too bro @stormzy ???? x — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 21, 2019

Rashford has had to take on a lot of responsibility in his time in the Man Utd first-team since his breakthrough as a teenager a few years ago.

Stormzy is clearly a big fan, and the feeling seems to be mutual, with the tweets above showing Rashford sending a positive response back to the grime artist.