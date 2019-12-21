Video: Furious Henderson shouts ‘f***ing sh*t’ after Liverpool denied free-kick vs Flamengo

In the 90th minute of Liverpool’s FIFA Club World Cup final clash against Brazilian giants Flamengo, the Reds thought that they had won a penalty after Sadio Mane was brought down.

A spot-kick would’ve been harsh as the Senegalese star appeared to go down outside of the box, however after a VAR review, the Reds weren’t even awarded a free-kick for the apparent foul on the forward.

Henderson was furious at the end of regulation time, with the England international appearing to shout “f***ing shit”.

Take a look at Henderson’s outburst below:

While Henderson’s reaction was obviously x-rated, his frustrations can certainly be understood.