Video: Lionel Messi’s solo rocket for Barcelona vs Alaves seals star’s 50th goal of the year

In the 68th minute of today’s La Liga clash between Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves, Lionel Messi closed out the year by showcasing his magic.

Messi picked up the ball after a clever first-time pass from strike partner Luis Suarez, the Argentine ace somehow found the space to skip away from three defenders before curling the ball into the back of the net.

The 32-year-old’s finish from the edge of the box was mesmerising, the goalkeeper had no chance of stopping this perfect strike.

Take a look at the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s goal below:

Messi hace lo que quiere, cuando quiere. ????? pic.twitter.com/KhIHg3Yveq — Barcel??nisim? (@joserock77) December 21, 2019

Messi really is just unstoppable at times. As per Coral, this strike sees Messi score 50 goals in a year for the sixth consecutive time.