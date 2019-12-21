Video: Liverpool’s Robertson smashes Rafinha after appearing to tell Sadio Mane he’d get him

In the early stages of the second-half of Liverpool’s Club World Cup final against Flamengo, Reds star Andy Robertson clattered Flamengo ace Rafinha.

Robertson’s actions appear to be revenge towards the Bayern Munich legend.

At the end of the first-half Rafinha got Sadio Mane booked after the Senegalese star understandably reacted angrily to being pulled down by the full-back.

Robertson urged his teammate to calm down by insisting that he’d get Rafinha back, he told Mane “don’t worry”. Check out the clip of the incident here.

It looks like Robertson is nothing but a man of his word.

Take a look at Robbo getting revenge for his teammate below:

Robbo does Rafinha after saying he’ll do Rafinha pic.twitter.com/admr7Ezrji — Red Nets of Anfield (@RNOAnfield) December 21, 2019

Full-backs will certainly think again if they’re planning to get under the skin of Mane or any other Liverpool star.

Andy Robertson looked like John Wick on his mission for revenge here.