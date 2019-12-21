Video: Riyad Mahrez scores lovely goal for Man City vs former club Leicester

In the 29th minute of this evening’s Premier League clash between Manchester City and Leicester, Riyad Mahrez effortlessly beat England star Ben Chilwell with some lovely dribbling.
The 28-year-old charged towards the edge of the box before firing a shot towards the middle of the goal beat Kasper Schmeichel.
Mahrez’s equaliser came just minutes after his ex parter in crime Jamie Vardy opened the scoring for the Foxes.
Take a look at Mahrez’s equaliser against his former club below:
Mahrez is one of the silkiest dribblers in the Premier League, this is the kind of crafty goal that fans have come to expect from the Algerian star.