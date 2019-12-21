Wayne Rooney cleared to wear controversial 32 shirt with Derby County

Former Manchester United and England star Wayne Rooney has been given the green light to wear the number 32 shirt at Derby County.

This is despite some controversy surrounding his move to Derby due to the player’s deal being quite clearly sponsored by the betting company 32Red.

Still, it seems Rooney will be allowed to wear this number during his time with the Championship club, according to a report from the Sun.

Football and gambling have often had a close relationship, so this is perhaps nothing new, with many bookies and casinos, such as ones you can find on Casino Bernie, sponsoring football shirts or even getting getting their names into clubs’ stadiums.

In truth, it will just be nice to see Rooney back in English football again after his glorious career with Man Utd and Everton before he recently moved to the MLS.

The 34-year-old proved a real hit in his time with DC United and should still have plenty to offer in a spell with Derby.

Rooney will also be partly working as a coach with the Rams, so it will be interesting to see if he can have a successful post-playing career as well.