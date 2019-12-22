Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Napoli forward Dries Mertens.

The Belgian international has been an integral player for the Gli Azzurri since joining them from PSV. So far, he has amassed 118 goals and 71 assists in 303 appearances across all competitions.

Mertens’ current contract with Napoli expires next summer and he is yet to sign extend it. According to Il Mattino (via Football Italia), the 32-year-old was offered a new two-year deal which would see him earn €3 million-a-year but rejected it.

The Naples-based newspaper (via Express) claims that Arsenal are interested in signing Mertens in January and he could be available for £8.5 million. This report also suggests that Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are interested in signing the Belgian forward as well.

Mertens has done pretty well for Napoli this season so far, scoring nine goals and providing four assists in 21 appearances across all competitions. An experienced player like the 32-year-old would be a fine addition to Arsenal’s squad. The Gli Azzurri may not want to sell Mertens but if they are to, then they will prefer selling him for a transfer fee in January rather than letting him go for nothing in the summer.