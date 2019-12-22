Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign Jadon Sancho.

The England is among the most sought-after footballers in Europe and has been in terrific form for Borussia Dortmund this season. So far, Sancho has scored 12 goals while providing 13 assists in 24 appearances across all competitions.

Chelsea have been linked to the 19-year-old winger and a recent report from the Sun claims that the Blues are leading the race to sign him ahead of Manchester United and Liverpool. This report also suggests that Sancho’s could cost the London club £120 million.

The winger is among the finest young footballers on the planet and there’s no doubt bigger clubs will be keen on signing him. Chelsea have some decent wingers but they also include Pedro and Willian who might leave the club in the next few years. Hence, they need some reinforcements and Sancho could be an ideal addition to their squad.

If Chelsea do manage to land the England international for £120 million then he’ll be their most expensive signing.