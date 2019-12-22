Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain seemed OK after sustaining an injury in yesterday’s Club World Cup final against Flamengo.

The Reds lifted the trophy in Doha but the 26-year-old injured himself during the 75th minute and had to be subbed off. Oxlade-Chamberlain even collected his medal in crutches.

SEE MORE: Video: These Liverpool fans love the ‘Henderson shuffle’ as Reds captain lifts Club World Cup

Following the match, Klopp said that the midfielder’s condition is far from perfect but he seems okay. As quoted by Liverpool’s official website, the 52-year-old said in his post-match press conference: “I spoke a second ago with him. If you see it already on television again, for us in the game it was not so easy, he showed me now the video and when he’s landing he gets the kick and rolls over.

“He feels OK. We will see. Of course, not perfect – far away from being perfect – but we will see if it’s a ligament stretch only or is ruptured, partly ruptured or whatever, we have to see. That’s a big shadow again but that’s how it is in contact sport. He seems to be OK.”

Back in April 2018, Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a long term injury in the Champions League semi-final against Roma which forced him to miss the final, the World Cup and most of last season. The 26-year-old and Liverpool will be hoping that he isn’t sidelined for long. The Reds already have a few injury worries in Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren and with the fixtures piling up, they’ll need all of their players to be at full fitness.

After lifting their maiden Club World Cup, Liverpool’s next match is a tough one as they take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.