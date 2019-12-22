Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed Kevin de Bruyne for his performances this season.

The Belgian international has been in terrific form this season, amassing six goals and 13 assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

De Bruyne produced a fine performance yesterday as Manchester City came back from behind to beat Leicester City 3-1 thanks to goals from Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus. He provided a brilliant assist for the final goal of the match.

Guardiola was all praise for the attacking midfielder following the 3-1 win over the Foxes. Speaking to Manchester City’s official website, the Spaniard said: “Kevin we don’t have doubts about. We cannot expect him to win the game every three days for us. It’s not just with the ball it’s without. He has everything.”

Last season, we couldn’t see De Bruyne at his best due to injuries. However, in 2019/20, the Belgian international has shown how much of a menace he can be for the opposition when fully fit. He has been in sensational form for Manchester City so far and will be needed to be at his best if they are to stand a chance of winning the Premier League.

After yesterday’s win, the reigning champions remain in third place but are just a point behind Leicester City. However, they are still 11 points behind leaders Liverpool who have a game in hand.

Manchester City’s next fixture is a tough one as they Play Wolves at the Molineux stadium on Friday which will be their penultimate game of 2019.