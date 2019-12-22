Alisson heaped praise on his Liverpool teammate Roberto Firmino, saying that the 28-year-old is one of the most important players for the club.

The Brazilian international netted the winner in yesterday’s FIFA Club World Cup final against Flamengo after capitalising on a pass from Sadio Mane. Liverpool won 1-0 and became only the second English club to win the tournament. Firmino played a key role in Liverpool winning the Club World Cup, scoring in both of their matches in the competition.

Alisson lavished praise on his compatriot for his performances. As quoted by Goal.com, the Liverpool goalkeeper said: “We know and he knows how important he is for the team. And we value him a lot. I think he is one of the most important players for us. He doesn’t just score, but he assists too. He makes the team play from behind, he helps us a lot and makes a difference. We are really happy and I am really happy that he could score, it’s important for a striker to score and I’m really happy for everybody and this title.”

With that goal against Flamengo, Firmino now has six goals and nine assists in 27 appearances across all competitions this season so far. The Brazilian hasn’t been very prolific this season but has often been influential in attack, setting up scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Liverpool next take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day. A win will see the Reds be 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.