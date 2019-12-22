‘Is this a joke?’ – These Chelsea fans on Lampard’s ‘disgusting’ lineup for crucial Spurs clash

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has opted for a change in formation as he prepares to face off against his former gaffer Jose Mourinho, who is in charge of Tottenham Hotspur.

Lampard has made three changes to the Chelsea side that were defeated 1-0 by Bournemouth last weekend, the Blues legend has also shifted to a three at the back system with two wing-backs.

In defence, Marcos Alonso comes into the lineup for Emerson Palmieri. Fikayo Tomori comes into the side as the third centre-back, leaving the Blues missing anchor Jorginho in midfield.

N’Gole Kante and Mateo Kovacic will be in charge of things in the middle of the park, with Blues midfielder Mason Mount seemingly being advanced into a winger role for today’s clash.

Willian and Tammy Abraham round off Chelsea’s attacking line.

Take a look at how the Blues will lineup below:

Here’s how some Chelsea fans reacted to Lampard’s teamsheet:

Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League, the Blues could do with a massive win in order to take some much-needed momentum into the second-half of the season.

The west London outfit have lost three of their last four league games.