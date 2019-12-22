Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was delighted with his team winning the FIFA Club World Cup.

An extra-time winner from Roberto Firmino saw the Reds beat Flamengo to win the tournament in Doha yesterday. Liverpool became only the second team from England to win the Club World Cup, the other being Manchester United in 2008. The Brazilian was adjudged the Man of the Match in the final while Mohamed Salah won the Golden Ball.

Following the match, Henderson praised his team’s performance. When asked how it felt on being crowned Club World Cup champions, the Reds skipper told Liverpool’s official website: “Very nice. I’m delighted that we’ve come here and done what we wanted to do and that’s win. We’ve had two tough games with extra-time but I thought the lads kept going and showed a great mentality again to find the winner.

“We had some great chances in the game but always kept going and always kept fighting and tried to find the breakthrough, so I’m delighted that we’ve managed to do that and keep the clean sheet.”

Liverpool ended up lifting their third trophy of 2019 and now have a substantial break before their next match which will be a tough one. The Reds play Leicester City on Boxing Day and a win will take them 13 points ahead of the Foxes at the top of the Premier League table.