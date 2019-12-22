‘No urgency’ – Solskjaer slams Man United’s first-half performance vs Watford

According to Mirror Football, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has slammed his players for showing ‘no urgency’ in the first-half of their 2-0 defeat to Watford.

Solskjaer even likened the United players’ performance to a ‘testimonial’ match, the Red Devils struggled to show any serious attacking intent until they were already two goals down.

In the 49th minute of the clash, Ismaila Sarr gave the Hornets the lead thanks to a shocking error from David de Gea, the Spaniard seemed to allow the ball to go straight through his hands.

Ismaila Sarr won a penalty just a few minutes after and Watford skipper Troy Deeney tucked the spot-kick away.

Here’s what the United legend made of his side’s performance against the Hornets:

“It’s not a complacency thing,”

“First half it could have easily been my testimonial. It was subdued, slow, no urgency. Any encouragement their crowd got came from our mistakes.”

“We started the game slow. The first half was very, very poor from both sides and when you concede two goals like we did in quick succession with their two shots on target we gave ourselves too much to do.”

“We had been doing well but you have to earn every single point in this league.”

The Red Devils are now sitting at 8th place in the Premier League table, given the side’s inconsistent performances this season it seems as though fans will have to accept that Champions League football may be unlikely next season.

Whilst the focus will likely be on United’s woes after the display, Nigel Pearson deserves credit for inspiring such a confident performance from the Hornets in his first home game in charge.