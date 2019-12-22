Stats show that Man United’s De Gea is joint-worst PL keeper in this area

According to Opta, Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has now made six errors that have led to goals since the start of last season.

Opta add that no Premier League stopper has made more errors than the Red Devils superstar during this timeframe.

De Gea’s costly momentary lapse in concentration earlier today led to Watford taking a surprise lead against the Red Devils, check it out here.

The Spaniard is level with his Arsenal counterpart Bernd Leno, who has also made six costly blunders during this period of time, according to Squawka.

David de Gea seems to be going through a rough patch with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, the 29-year-old looks like a shell of his former self.

Going off of recent performances, there’s no way that the United stopper can be considered as one of the Premier League’s best goalkeepers.