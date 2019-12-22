Video: Chelsea’s Rudiger alerts referee to alleged racist abuse from Spurs crowd

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger appeared to signal to the match referee that some sections of Tottenham’s crowd were directing racial abuse towards him.

The Germany international signalled the abuse by a making a monkey gesture towards Anthony Taylor.

Journalist Henry Winter revealed that Spurs made two announcements regarding the racist abuse that Rudiger alleged to have heard.

The incident occurred just moments after Tottenham star Heung-Min Son was sent off for a dangerous challenge on the Chelsea centre-back. Take a look at that incident here.

Here’s Rudiger’s reaction to the apparent disgusting behaviour from some Spurs supporters:

Absolutely disgraceful from Spurs fans. Throwing stuff at Kepa and racially abusing Rudiger pic.twitter.com/6nKR8Z0Fg4 — Lew (@CFCLew_) December 22, 2019

It’s absolutely disgusting to see that players are having to deal with this kind of behaviour in 2019, it’s also shocking to see that some Spurs supporters may be acting like this during the festive period.

If any supporters are found to have directed any racial abuse towards Rudiger, they should be severely punished by the club and the authorities.