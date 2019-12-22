Menu

Video: Frank Lampard’s passionate celebration after Chelsea beat Spurs

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard erupted with passion after the full-time whistle blew to seal the west London outfit’s 2-0 victory against rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Lampard went towards Chelsea’s supporters and pumped them up even more with his passionate celebrations, it’s wonderful to see a manager that loves his club as much as this.

Lampard getting the best of his former boss Jose Mourinho will go down as a massive moment in the Chelsea legend’s managerial career.

Take a look at the Chelsea legend’s reaction at full-time:

A win today was monumental for the Blues, the west London outfit came into today’s clash having lost three of their last four league games.

