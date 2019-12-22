Video: Frank Lampard’s passionate celebration after Chelsea beat Spurs

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard erupted with passion after the full-time whistle blew to seal the west London outfit’s 2-0 victory against rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Lampard went towards Chelsea’s supporters and pumped them up even more with his passionate celebrations, it’s wonderful to see a manager that loves his club as much as this.

Lampard getting the best of his former boss Jose Mourinho will go down as a massive moment in the Chelsea legend’s managerial career.

Take a look at the Chelsea legend’s reaction at full-time:

??????? Frank Lampard going absolutely crazy after Chelsea beat Tottenham. This is pure passion. ?? pic.twitter.com/VU4UI2SMrt — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) December 22, 2019

If you do not think that Frank Lampard is the one for us then my god you have problems. I haven’t seen us play like that for bloody years. ? WE’VE GOT SUPER FRANKIE LAMPARD, HE KNOWS EXACTLY WHAT WE NEED! ? pic.twitter.com/bnas3M7A8x — Uber Chelsea FC ? (@UberCheIseaFC) December 22, 2019

A win today was monumental for the Blues, the west London outfit came into today’s clash having lost three of their last four league games.