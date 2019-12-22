Video: Mourinho jokes ‘Son’s crying’ after ‘breaking’ Rudiger’s ribs after Chelsea beat Spurs

Whilst speaking to Sky Sports after Tottenham’s defeat to Chelsea, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho seemed to joke about the decision that led to Heung-Min Son being sent off.

In the 61st minute of Tottenham’s 2-0 defeat to London rivals Chelsea, forward Heung-Min Son was sent off after kicking Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger in the ribs after being dispossessed.

Son was sent off by Anthony Taylor after VAR was used to review the coming together between the pair.

Take a look at the challenge here.

Check out what the former Chelsea boss had to say on the incident below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Here’s the transcript of what the Portuguese boss had to say on the decision:

“I hope that Rudiger recovers quick from the broken ribs, because for sure he’ll have some broken ribs.”

Mourinho also spoke on the incident again later in his interview, joking that Son was ‘crying’ after ‘breaking’ Rudiger’s ribs:

“Against Everton Sonny was crying because of the Andre Gomes injury. Today Sonny is crying because he broke a few of Antonio Rudiger’s ribs.”

“For me, that red card is a strange one but I don’t want to be focused on that because my team lost and I have to be complimentary to the opponent and congratulate them for their victory.”

Mourinho certainly gives the most entertaining pre-match interviews. It’s great to have him back in the Premier League, he seems to keep everyone on their toes.