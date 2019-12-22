Video: Real Madrid ace Odegaard scores stunning free-kick for loan club Sociedad

In the 27th minute of this afternoon’s La Liga clash between Osasuna and Real Sociedad, Martin Odegaard produced a moment of magic to hit the back of the net.

The 21-year-old curled the ball into the top corner with a brilliant free-kick from 25 yards out, the starlet blasted the ball into the far corner – leaving the goalkeeper with no chance of keeping the ball out of the net.

Odegaard has become Sociedad’s primary attacking outlet since joining on loan this summer, the ace also threaded a wonderful pass into Mikel Oyarzabal’s path to help his side open the scoring in the 15th minute.

Take a look at the Norwegian starlet’s superb hit below:

? ØDEGAARD WITH AN ABSOLUTELY PERFECT FREE KICK! ? That was right in the top corner from the young Norwegian star ? Real Sociedad are rampant! pic.twitter.com/te6l9EAwYL — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) December 22, 2019

Odegaard is making a serious case to Zinedine Zidane and Madrid’s hierarchy to be involved in Los Blancos’ first-team next season.