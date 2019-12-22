Menu

Video: Sarr scores for Watford after shocking error from Man United’s David de Gea

In the 49th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Watford and Manchester United, the Hornets took the lead after a blunder from David de Gea that has been described as ‘shocking’ by some of the Red Devils faithful.

Midfield maestro Will Hughes whipped a deep free-kick into the box and Watford defender Christian Kabasele headed the ball into Ismaila Sarr’s path.

Sarr directed a right-footed volley towards Man United’s goal and De Gea looked as though he caught the ball, only to let it slip moments later and hit the back of the net.

Take a look at De Gea’s costly momentary lapse in concentration below:

Here’s what some Man United fans had to say on the stopper’s blunder:

The United and Spain stopper has looked like a shell of his former self over the last two seasons.

