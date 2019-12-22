Video: Sarr scores for Watford after shocking error from Man United’s David de Gea

In the 49th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Watford and Manchester United, the Hornets took the lead after a blunder from David de Gea that has been described as ‘shocking’ by some of the Red Devils faithful.

Midfield maestro Will Hughes whipped a deep free-kick into the box and Watford defender Christian Kabasele headed the ball into Ismaila Sarr’s path.

Sarr directed a right-footed volley towards Man United’s goal and De Gea looked as though he caught the ball, only to let it slip moments later and hit the back of the net.

Take a look at De Gea’s costly momentary lapse in concentration below:

Here’s what some Man United fans had to say on the stopper’s blunder:

Absolutely shocking that from De Gea….mistakes like this have been happening too frequently this season #MUFC — Andy Regester (@andyregester09) December 22, 2019

De gea ? that’s shocking — Amin? (@amiin_187) December 22, 2019

Shocking from De Gea and it was coming — My boy Ander (@MyBoyAnder) December 22, 2019

Shocking from de gea can’t defend that — mohamed zaakir ismail (@m_zaakir92) December 22, 2019

What is de Gea doing there that’s shocking — Martin Scorsese (@KCanale2) December 22, 2019

Jesus that is shocking from De Gea..routine stuff — david sweeney (@sweenbizzle) December 22, 2019

The United and Spain stopper has looked like a shell of his former self over the last two seasons.