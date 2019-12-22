Menu

Video: Spurs’ Heung-Min Son sent off after kicking Chelsea’s Rudiger

Tottenham superstar Heung-Min Son was shown a straight red card in the 61st minute of his side’s mammoth Premier League clash against London rivals Chelsea.

After being dispossessed by Antonio Rudiger, Son appeared to kick the Chelsea centre-back in the ribs.

This kind of dangerous behaviour has no place in the game and Son was rightfully sent off by the referee after VAR was consulted.

Take a look at the incident below:

VAR correctly ruled that Son should be sent off, this is how football fans will want the game-changing technology to be used.

