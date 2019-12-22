Video: Willian scores penalty for Chelsea vs Spurs after reckless Gazzaniga challenge

On the brink of halftime, Chelsea were awarded a penalty against Tottenham after Spurs keeper Paulo Gazzaniga brought down Marcos Alonso with a reckless challenge.
Surprisingly the officials initially ruled that Alonso had fouled the Spurs stopper, a lengthy VAR review rightfully decided that the Blues be awarded a spot-kick.
Willian stepped up and sent Gazzaniga the wrong way with a perfect penalty.
The incident that led to the penalty can be viewed here.
Check out the Brazilian’s second of the day below:
Tottenham 0-2 Chelsea
Willian 12' ??
Willian 45' ??
Willian opened the scoring just 11 minutes into the mammoth Premier League clash with a stunning strike.