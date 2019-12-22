Menu

Video: Willian scores stunning opener for Chelsea vs Tottenham

In the 11th minute of today’s mammoth Premier League encounter between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, Willian fired the Blues into the lead after a moment of magic.

Mateo Kovacic laid the ball off to Willian after receiving the ball from the winger after a short corner, Willian used some silky stepovers to skip past Serge Aurier before firing the ball into the far corner.

The 31-year-old has been in fine form for the Blues this season.

Check out the Brazilian’s superb strike below:

The ace has showed no signs of slowing down and has kept promising youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi out of the team this term.

