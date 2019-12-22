In the 11th minute of today’s mammoth Premier League encounter between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, Willian fired the Blues into the lead after a moment of magic.

Mateo Kovacic laid the ball off to Willian after receiving the ball from the winger after a short corner, Willian used some silky stepovers to skip past Serge Aurier before firing the ball into the far corner.

The 31-year-old has been in fine form for the Blues this season.

Check out the Brazilian’s superb strike below:

Willian Amazing goal Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 #TOTCHEpic.twitter.com/yivcbOUvB5 — zwodde (@zwoddeytb) December 22, 2019

The ace has showed no signs of slowing down and has kept promising youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi out of the team this term.