It’s almost close enough to the transfer window for teams to start putting the finishing touches to deals in preparation for them being able to join in January.

It’s usually surprising to see the bigger clubs doing business in the winter window, but Barcelona do have an abundance of defenders and AC Milan are crying out for help in their back line, so this could benefit everyone involved.

According to a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport via Football Italia, Barca defender Jean-Clair Todibo is closing in on a move to Milan.

They suggest that the two clubs have reached an agreement with each other, so all that remains is Milan and the Frenchman to agree on personal terms. They indicate that the agreement could happen this week. so it’s likely that he will be an AC Milan player early next month.

There’s no talk of any issues with the player wanting to move or what the transfer fee could be at this point, but that might come out once the deal is done.

The 19 year old was highly rated at Toulouse but it was a surprise to see him join the Spanish giants after only 10 games in Ligue 1, so it’s possible that the big move came way too soon for him.

AC Milan are in desperate need of quality to help them turn things around. If he can help to solidify their back line, then he might be in a place to return to an elite club in a few years.