Former Manchester United keeper produces strange tweet suggesting David de Gea should be dropped

It’s often said that the life of a goalkeeper is a tough one, that’s especially true when they are going through a tough spell.

It’s a huge choice for a manger to make when it comes to rebuilding a keeper’s confidence. It might make sense to drop someone if you think it might force them to improve, but it could shatter their confidence forever.

David de Gea is having an awful run of form for Manchester United just now, but he’s been brilliant for years and there’s no way Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could just write him off. He might even need to accept there will be more mistakes as he plays his way back into form, but the option of giving Sergio Romero a few games is also there.

It seems that former United keeper Gary Bailey thinks the Argentine should get a chance, but his tweet expressing that opinion is a bit odd:

David de Gea has been our best player for the last 6 years, but maybe now it’s time to give him a rest and allow Sergio Romero a chance … competition is good .. it helps increase your focus & commitment ….I played with broken fingers just to keep my place in the team! — Gary Bailey (@gary_bailey1) December 23, 2019

Right up until that last sentence you can kind of see where he’s going, but then the broken fingers get mentioned, it looks like he was just desperate to find a way to get that sentence out in some way.

If anything, the fact that he played with broken fingers totally undermines his argument. If rest and competition is a good thing, then surely taking a rest when you have a significant injury that will hamper your performance would be the prudent thing to do?

It will be interesting to see what Solskjaer does in the next game, but it would be a shock if anyone but the Spaniard lines up between the sticks.